WATCH: Man fights off charging crocodile with frying pan, video goes viral

By Storyful and FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:42AM
News
Storyful

Man fights off charging crocodile with frying pan, video goes viral

The owner of a tourist lodge in Australia’s Northern Territory smacked a charging crocodile with a frying pan. (Shane Chambers via Storyful)

The owner of a tourist lodge in Australia’s Northern Territory smacked a charging crocodile with a frying pan in a video that has now gone viral.

Shane Chambers told Storyful that they were trying to leave the lodge and the owner's pet crocodile, Casey, was in the way. 

That's when its owner, Kai Hansen, stepped in.

"We were leaving the island via helicopter and the croc was blocking the path," Chambers said. "[The owner] was worried about our safety, so he grabbed the frypan to shoo the croc away."

The video, captured by Chambers, shows Hansen walking down the steps, frying pan in hand, toward the crocodile. As the crocodile begins to charge, he smacks it on the snout twice. That's when Casey had enough and scurried back to the water.