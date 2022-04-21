WATCH LIVE: President Biden to sign Earth Day executive order in Seattle

President Joe Biden is in the Pacific Northwest for a two-day visit to Seattle and Portland. Authorities say to expect delays on the ground and in the air.

Biden's first stop was Portland, where he toured areas that benefited from his infrastructure bill. After his Portland visit, Biden traveled to Seattle Thursday evening, and is landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shortly after 5:00 p.m.

Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order protecting some of the nation’s largest and oldest trees.

The president is expected to speak at 10:30 a.m. at Seward Park. Watch LIVE coverage on FOX 13 and streaming in the player above.

Travelers saw delays due to Air Force One's arrival at SEA Airport. According to airport officials, security protocols call for all air traffic to stop 30 minutes before and after the arrival.

During Biden's arrival and departure, the Washington State Patrol said drivers should expect freeway closures around the Seattle area because of his visit. It is not known yet which freeways could be closed.

On Friday, the President will deliver Earth Day remarks at Seward Park in Seattle at 10:30 a.m. He will then head to Auburn to discuss a plan to lower health care and energy costs. Biden will be speaking at Green River College at 12:30 p.m.

Biden is scheduled to attend a democratic fundraiser and is expected to stay until Friday, which is also Earth Day.

Although Biden is raising fuel economy standards for vehicles and included green policies in last year’s bipartisan infrastructure legislation, the lack of greater progress casts a shadow over his second Earth Day as president.

He will mark the moment on Friday in Seattle, where he’ll be joined by Gov. Jay Inslee, a fellow Democrat with a national reputation for climate action. During the Seattle visit, Biden plans to sign a climate-related executive order in honor of Earth Day.

According to a White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Biden will also discuss how he is fighting to bring down prescription drug costs, such as insulin, and will be also joined by Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, and Congresswoman Kim Schrier.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Biden’s last Seattle visit was in November 2019 while campaigning in the Democratic presidential primaries. He attended a fundraiser at the home of Amazon executive David Zapolsky.

Biden order aims to protect old-growth forests from wildfire

President Joe Biden is taking steps to restore national forests that have been devastated by wildfires, drought and blight.

Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order protecting some of the nation’s largest and oldest trees. Old-growth trees are key buffers against climate change and absorb significant amounts of carbon dioxide that contributes to global warming.

Biden’s order directs federal land managers to define and inventory mature and old-growth forests nationwide within a year. The order being signed Friday requires officials to identify threats to older trees, such as wildfire and climate change, and develop policies to safeguard them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.