Expand / Collapse search

WATCH LIVE: King County Executive to deliver State of the County address

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County Executive Dow Constantine is expected to deliver his State of the County Address Tuesday afternoon.

Constantine’s address, which highlights 2022’s achievements and goals for 2023, will be held at the King County Courthouse. The event is slated to begin at 1:00 p.m., and will be streamed live in the video player above.

King County Executive Dow Constantine (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

Previous news coverage involving King County Executive Dow Constantine:

State of King County Address happening today

King County Executive Dow Constantine will deliver his State of the County Address this afternoon