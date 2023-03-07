WATCH LIVE: King County Executive to deliver State of the County address
KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County Executive Dow Constantine is expected to deliver his State of the County Address Tuesday afternoon.
Constantine’s address, which highlights 2022’s achievements and goals for 2023, will be held at the King County Courthouse. The event is slated to begin at 1:00 p.m., and will be streamed live in the video player above.
King County Executive Dow Constantine (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)
Previous news coverage involving King County Executive Dow Constantine:
- King County Executive, city leaders announce solutions for behavioral health system
- King County public safety proposal includes millions to address repeat offenders
- King County launches strategy to combat wildfire risk in the region
- King County Executive releases blueprint to remove youth detention center by 2025