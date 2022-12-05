Watch Live: Celebration of Life to honor fallen Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson on Tuesday

A procession and Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday for a fallen Bellevue Police Officer.

The Washington State Patrol said Jackson was hit by a vehicle leaving a parking lot onto Bellevue Way SE. WSP say it does not appear that speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

"We are devastated by Officer Jackson’s tragic death," said Chief Wendell Shirley. "Our hearts go out to his wife, two children, his family and friends, and extended BPD family as they grieve. This is a huge loss for the entire community."

He was 34 years old and leaves behind a wife and two young children.

A procession will take place starting at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 6. It will start at 148th Ave. SE. Expect several road closures in the area.

The memorial will be held at 1 p.m. at the Meydenbauer Center. Doors open to the public at noon.

Donations can be made to the Officer Jordan Jackson Memorial Fund through the Bellevue Police Foundation.

FOX 13 News will stream the event live at fox13seattle.com/live.