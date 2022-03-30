Watch: Former MLB star Tsuyoshi Shinjo flies hoverbike on field in Japan

Ex-MLB player Tsuyoshi Shinjo marked his first home game as manager of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in spectacular style on March 29.

Fan video shows the Japanese baseball manager and former Major League Baseball player riding on a hoverbike and flying over the field.

Shinjo, who is also known as Big Boss, was hovering an XTURISMO Limited Edition hoverbike, according to local media.

While Shinjos’ entrance was a flying start to the season, it didn’t end well for the team. The Fighters lost 4-0 to the Saitama Seibu Lions, leaving them still searching for a first win of the season.

Who is Tsuyoshi Shinjo

Tsuyoshi Shinjo is a former Japanese professional baseball outfielder and a current manager for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).

He played for the Hanshin Tigers in Japan between 1990 and 2000, before signing with Major League Baseball’s New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.

In 2002, Shinjo became the first Japan-born player to play in the World Series.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.