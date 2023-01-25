WATCH: Burglar caught roaming through home in Tacoma, detectives seek help identifying suspect

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who was caught on video roaming through someone’s home earlier this month.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), on Jan. 11, a man burglarized a home in the 4700 block of Waller Rd. E near Swan Creek Park in Tacoma.

Further information about what the suspect stole, or how he got in through the front door is limited at this time.

From home surveillance video, the suspect appears to be wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweats and a blue bandana as a facemask.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story.