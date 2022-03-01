Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:11 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
8
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:36 AM PST until FRI 5:50 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:54 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:39 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:04 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:02 PM PST until THU 11:32 AM PST, Whitman County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Watch as a young Bald eagle goes fishing in Scottsdale

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:42PM
Unusual
FOX 10 Phoenix

Watch as a young Bald eagle goes fishing in Scottsdale

A juvenile Bald eagle in Scottsdale, Arizona is seen circling a body of water on March 1 and catching a fish from the water. Tom Lancione took this video and says he's worked in the area for almost four decades and still walks at least three hours a day. He's seen the bird multiple times with his friend Pam, and they've named the eagle "Sparky."

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A juvenile Bald eagle in Scottsdale, Arizona is seen circling a body of water on March 1 and catching a fish from the water.

Tom Lancione took the video and says he's worked in Scottsdale for almost four decades as a bartender and still walks the area at least three hours a day, making him familiar with the area.

He's seen the bird multiple times with his friend Pam, who he says is a birder, and they've named the eagle "Sparky."

They believe he could be the offspring of another eagle in the area they've named "Bandit."

At about the age of 5, Bald eagles will begin developing white feathers on their heads, giving them their iconic look.

Learn more about Bald eagles here.

Related Stories:

Phoenix cat chases away coyote from his home

A Phoenix couple caught their cat chasing away a coyote from their home early in the morning and it was all captured on their security camera. "Lucky, spunky cat."

'His bite radius was six to seven inches': North Phoenix dog attacked by javelina

Mark Spray and his dogs Blue and Monte were walking up the driveway of their home after their nightly walk, and meeting them at the top, a javelina.

Dog survives incident with mountain lion in Arizona: 'Most horrifying thing I've ever seen'

It's a miraculous story after a couple took their dog hiking at Oak Creek Canyon and the unthinkable happened – a mountain lion grabbed their dog and ran off.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: