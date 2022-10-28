8th Congressional District: Kim Schrier, Matt Larkin to debate Friday in Ellensburg

Watch a debate Friday between the candidates for the 8th Congressional District: Democratic incumbent Kim Schrier and Republican challenger Matt Larkin.

The debate can be seen live in the player above at 7 p.m. PT on Oct. 28. You can always watch the debate live on FOX 13+ (cable 10./ch. 22).

FOX 13 News Anchor Hana Kim will serve as lead moderator of the debate. Other panelists include: Tracci Dial - KNDU/NBC News Right Now, David Hyde - KUOW, Madison Wade - KING 5.

Braver Angels and researchers with the University of Washington are interested in audience members’ perceptions and their evaluations of the participants’ behavior during the debate. Responses will help to design fair and informative debates between candidates for public office. No personal information that can identify people’s answers are being gathered.

The Washington State Debate Coalition, operating under Seattle CityClub, partnered with Braver Angels to host the event from Pigott Auditorium on the campus of Seattle University.

FOX 13 News, a premier media partner of the Washington State Debate Coalition, will also be broadcasting and streaming several other debates ahead of the Nov. 8 election: