Washington's studded tire removal deadline is March 31

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is reminding drivers to remove studded tires by March 31 to avoid possible fines.

Starting April 1, drivers using studded tires could face a potential fine of $136. Studded tires damage pavement and removing them will help preserve the road. WSDOT is encouraging drivers to plan ahead, and beat the rush at tire service shops.

Washington and Oregon share the same studded tire removal deadline. Washington state law applies to all drivers in the state as well as visitors.

According to state law, WSDOT has the authority to extend the deadline when weather conditions call for it. Late season storms are possible in the mountain passes, though there are no forecasted weather conditions that could call for a deadline extension for the entire state.

If you are traveling through the mountains after March 31, it is recommended to use approved traction tires or carry chains.

