Washington’s new secretary of state mandates vaccines

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
13
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 2:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:30 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Avalanche Warning
until WED 9:45 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
from WED 11:31 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until THU 10:30 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Washington’s new secretary of state mandates vaccines

By AP News Staff
Published 
Olympia
Associated Press
article

Steve Hobbs

OLYMPIA, Wash. - In one of his first acts as Washington Secretary of State, Democrat Steve Hobbs has told his some 300 staff to become vaccinated against COVID-19 by Feb. 25, or face losing their jobs.

Under the previous secretary of state, Republican Kim Wyman, her office was the only statewide office that did not impose a vaccine requirement after Gov. Jay Inslee announced his mandate for state employees, health care workers and educators last summer.

"I am confident that this will help protect the employees of this office, as well as the citizens that we serve," Hobbs told the Northwest News Network and other media outlets.

Inslee appointed former longtime lawmaker Hobbs as secretary of state in November after Wyman said she was resigning to take a top election security post with the Biden administration.

RELATED: Steve Hobbs sworn in as Washington’s 16th secretary of state

The Secretary of State’s Office estimates that more than 200 of its employees, or about 70%, have been vaccinated.

Hobbs said his office is adopting Inslee’s vaccine policy which allows employees to seek an exemption and accommodation to continue working.

The secretary of state’s office operates 27 locations and is responsible for elections, corporation and nonprofit registrations and operation of the state archives and library.

In an interview last fall, Wyman — Washington’s only Republican statewide officeholder — defended her decision not to require vaccines, although she was vaccinated.

"I wasn’t willing to fire someone who, for whatever reason, didn’t want to share with me their vaccination status," Wyman said.

Asked how Hobbs would respond to a staff member who doesn’t want to get vaccinated, Hobbs held firm: "Being fully vaccinated brings you greater protections, even if you were to get infected by omicron."

For now, booster shots for secretary of state staff will not be required.

Among state employees covered by Inslee’s mandate, about 3% — or just over 2,000 — left their jobs or were terminated because they did not want to get vaccinated, according to the state Office of Financial Management.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sen. Steve Hobbs appointed as Washington Secretary of State

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: