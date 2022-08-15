Expand / Collapse search

Washington's apple crop is forecast to be smaller this year

By AP News Staff
Washington
Associated Press
Washington is the nation's leading producer of apples. 

Washington’s apple crop is forecast to be a bit smaller this year because of the cool spring.

The Washington State Tree Fruit Association on Monday projected the 2022 Washington state fresh apple crop will total 108.7 million forty-pound boxes. That’s an 11.1% decrease from 2021’s 122.3 million boxes.

"We are pleased with the size of the harvest, particularly in the face of a long, cold spring," said Jon DeVaney, WSTFA President.

The estimate shows that five popular apple varieties make up the majority of the harvest. Gala leads production at 20%, Red Delicious and Honeycrisp are each projected at 14%, followed by Granny Smith at 13.4%, and Fuji at 12.7% of total production.

Cosmic Crisp, which is grown only in Washington state, is 4.6% of the harvest, up from 3.2% last year.

Washington apples are sold in over 40 countries and are the state’s top farm commodity, representing 20% of the state’s farm-gate agricultural value in 2020. On average, 30% of the harvest is exported.