Washington's General Election: What's on the ballot, drop boxes, important dates

Washington State's 2022 General Election takes place on November 8, 2022, and features races for U.S. Senate and Congress, as well as Washington Secretary of State and Washington Supreme Court.

In many counties, local offices will appear on the ballot as well.

Below you will find important information on voting in Washington state, including how to register to vote, the vote by mail process, and key dates you need to know:

Key dates you need to know

October 21

Start of 18-day voting period.

Ballots are mailed out and Accessible Voting Units are available at voting centers.

October 31

Online and mail registrations must be received 8 days before Election Day.

Register to vote in-person during business hours and any time before 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

November 8: General Election

Deadline for Washington State voter registration or updates (in-person only).

Deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

How do I register to vote?

The Secretary of State allows you to register to vote online here. If you don't have a Washington state driver's license or ID card, you'll have to register in person or by mail.

If you need to check your voter registration information, you can click here and verify your personal information, including your address.

New this year: A voter who turns 18 between the August Primary and the November General Election can vote in the Primary.

What's on my ballot?

You can check what is on your ballot for your specific area and learn more by verifying your voter registration on the state's website here. That will offer a localized ballot preview of all the races in your area.

In the 2022 General Election, there are 140 races at the state and federal level, including one for Senator and Secretary of State, 10 Congressional races and 123 Legislative seats. There are more than 460 races at the county-level, statewide.

RELATED: House passes US election law overhaul in response to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Where do I vote?

Your ballot materials are mailed to the address where you're registered to vote. Be sure to sign your return envelope. Then drop your ballot at an official drop box or return by mail. No stamp is needed.

You can view a list of drop box locations here. The list will continue to be updated through election day.

This map includes statewide locations of ballot drop boxes and voting centers for the current election. View all available locations, or drill down by selecting a specific county and location type.

For more details on your county locations contact your local elections office, or for a personalized list sign in to VoteWA.gov.

RELATED: Election 2022: Liz Cheney in trouble while Sarah Palin eyes comeback

Additional Resources