Washingtonians work to help save people stuck in Kabul

A group of Washington men is working together to help get family and loved ones out of Kabul, Afghanistan.

Thursday, a home in Kent became the command center for an effort to get people out of Kabul.

The effort is led by Ismail Khan, a Special Immigrant Visa Ambassador with No one Left Behind, a non-profit that works to help allies who assisted the United States.

About two dozen men worked to fill out the names of at-risk Afghans trapped in Kabul. Khan says in the last two weeks he’s sent documents with more than a thousand names to United States Senators in the hopes to get these people to safety.

It’s an effort that is important to every member of the group because they all have friends or family who are stuck in the capital city of Afghanistan.

"It’s hard to see, losing people, people you love. It’s hard to, it’s unacceptable to lose lives, and people die for nothing," said Zamaray Momand.

Momand spent his evening helping to fill out documents with the names of people trapped in Kabul, people like his own family.

"Brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, yeah. There is a lot of relatives there," he said.

Momand worked as a translator with the United States Armed Forces. He risked his life working on the front lines, and in 2014 was able to move his wife and children to the U.S.

However, so many of his family still remain in Kabul, and his thoughts are focused on them right now.

"Worried, concern about them. About their future," he said.

His hope is sharing his story will help get the people stuck in Kabul out fast.

Khan says they are sending the documents with the names of hundreds of people stuck in Afghanistan, to US senators. Specifically, to Senator Patty Murray.

On Thursday, Murray and 27 other senators called for the expedited evacuation of Afghans at risk.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram