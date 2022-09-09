Wildfire smoke: How to protect yourself, your home from hazardous air quality

Air quality has become a major concern for Western Washington as smoke from nearby wildfires begins to blanket itself over the Puget Sound region. Health experts at the University of Washington have shared some helpful information to keep people safe, and their homes smoke-free.

According to FOX 13 Brian MacMillan's weather forecast, the heaviest smoke will be seen in the north sound, especially in the Skagit Valley from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. The air quality index for Darrington, Washington is at 160 as of 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

According to an ‘AQI to Cigarettes Calculator' developed by researchers studying the health impacts of air quality, breathing in Darrington air for eight hours straight is equal to smoking 1.24 cigarettes. While many will be blasting their air conditioning units to stay cool this weekend, it is important to be wary about bringing the hazardous air into your home.

UW Medicine Pulmonologist Dr. Cora Sack says people should plan ahead, rather than wait for the sky to turn hazy.

"Have a plan for what to do if the days get smoky. So really knowing where you can go to get safe air quality and what to do to prepare your home and maybe talk to your doctor as well about what to do if you're experiencing any health effects," says Dr. Sack.

PREPARING YOUR HOME FOR SMOKY AIR

Dr. Sack says there are various things you can do to help improve your home's air quality, in addition to closing your doors and windows.

GET THE FREE FOX 13 SEATTLE WEATHER APP FOR WEATHER ALERTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOODS

"If you have central air conditioning, putting your air on recirculate and making sure you have a good quality filter, that will really take out those particles from the air," says Dr. Sack. "If you don't have central air, you can get a portable air filter. And I really recommend a HEPA filter that mechanically removes particles and doesn't generate ozone or other harmful byproducts. And then finally, you can make your own filter by using a box fan and putting a filter on top of it."

The state Department of Ecology shows us how to DIY a box fan filter in this YouTube video to improve indoor air quality in a single room.

SIGNS THAT THE AIR QUALITY IN YOUR HOME IS POOR

If smoke enters your apartment, but is not clearly visible, your body will tell you.

"It's very common for the irritating gases and the particulates in smoke to cause some health effects in even normal people, and that could be burning or itchy eyes, sore throat, headaches, a little bit of nausea – and that should really be a sign to stop what you’re doing and get in clean air," says Dr. Sack.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR BODY FROM POOR AIR QUALITY

"I know we've all gotten very used to wearing masks this past year for protecting us against COVID transmission," says Dr. Sack. "Unfortunately, those cloth masks that we use for COVID aren't effective at filtering out the smallest particles that are dangerous from wildfire smoke. You can consider doing things like wearing a tight-fitting and N95 mask to help protect you. To be really effective, it needs to be again, fit tested. So, it fits your face appropriately and really can filter out the particles and has a tight seal."

WHO IS AT RISK?

"The groups that are most susceptible to the health effects of wildfire smoke include the elderly or those over the age of 65, people with underlying health conditions like lung or heart disease, pregnant women and infants."

"If you’re a sensitive population, you may experience more severe symptoms and health effects, and that could include difficulty breathing or chest pain. And that would be a sign that you should call your doctor or go to the emergency room to get evaluated."