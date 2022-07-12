Washington Voter Guide 2022: What's on the ballot, important dates to know

Washington state's 2022 Primary Election takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and features races for U.S. Senate and Congress, as well as Washington Secretary of State and Washington Supreme Court. In many counties, local offices will appear on the ballot as well.

Below you will find important information on voting in Washington state, including how to register to vote, the vote by mail process, and key dates you need to know:

Key dates you need to know

July 15: Ballots are mailed by county election offices to all eligible registered voters, no later than 18 days prior to election day. Ballots for eligible military and overseas voters are mailed 45 days prior.

July 25 : The deadline to register to vote or change your address online. You can also register and vote in person through election day. Make sure to confirm your voter registration at VoteWA.gov.

Aug. 2: Primary Election Day

Register or update voter info in person by 8 p.m.

Mailed ballot must be postmarked by Aug. 2

Official drop boxes are open until 8 p.m.

Aug. 16: County canvassing boards certify results

Aug. 19: Last day for Washington Secretary of State to certify Primary Election results.

How do I register to vote?

The Secretary of State allows you to register to vote online here. If you don't have a Washington state driver's license or ID card, you'll have to register in person or by mail.

If you need to check your voter registration information, you can click here and verify your personal information, including your address.

New this year: A voter who turns 18 between the August Primary and the November General Election can vote in the Primary.

What's on my ballot?

You can check what is on your ballot for your specific area and learn more by verifying your voter registration on the state's website here. That will offer a localized ballot preview of all the races in your area.

In the 2022 Primary, there are 135 races at the state and federal level, including one for Senator and Secretary of State, 10 Congressional races and 123 Legislative seats. At the local level, there are just over 400 races at the county-level, statewide.

How do I learn more about candidates and offices?

A voters' pamphlet will be mailed to each household with a registered voter. You can also get more information from the Secretary of State here.

You can also see who is running on a federal level, state level and for Legislature here.

Where do I vote?

Your ballot materials are mailed to the address where you're registered to vote. Be sure to sign your return envelope. Then drop your ballot at an official drop box or return by mail. No stamp is needed.

You can view a list of drop box locations here. The list will continue to be updated through election day.

This map includes statewide locations of ballot drop boxes and voting centers for the current election. View all available locations, or drill down by selecting a specific county and location type. For more details on your county locations contact your local elections office, or for a personalized list sign in to VoteWA.gov. Drop Box and Voting Center Locations - Elections & Voting - WA Secretary of State

Additional Resources