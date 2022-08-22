Washington toughs out drought conditions, but wildfire risk remains high

Western Washington is in good shape for drought conditions due to an abundance of spring rain, but we are entering into a third La Niña winter—which is a rare event.

It may be hard to believe that portions of the Northwest have been under serious drought conditions, with the lakes looking like they normally do this time of year.

If we look back to this last spring's seemingly endless spring rains, it helped Washington's drought situation. Currently, no Washington county is in serious condition, with 29.5% considered "abnormally dry" and just 6% listed in "moderate drought."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Washington drought map for August 16, 2022, showing some counties in "abnormally dry" or "moderate drought" conditions. (National Drought Mitigation Center, University of Nebraska-Lincoln)

Compare that to the map this time last year—nearly half the state was listed in "exceptional drought."

"Last spring, we had a lot of moisture across the region, it actually showed great improvement and got areas out of drought," said Troy Lindquist with National Weather Service, "unfortunately, Oregon and southern Idaho weren't as fortunate we are in a multi-year drought condition."

Despite the improved drought situation, we are currently in peak fire season. Things are predicted to improve starting in October. When the rains start to set in, a major factor right now, lighting-packed thunderstorms ignite the dry landscape.

"You got to look back to not only this year, but last year, and that's when the drought really had a grip on the area," explained Lindquist, "there could be lingering long term impacts that made fuels and the landscape, that made it receptive for larger wildfires."

Going forward, it could see yet again above-average rain and snow for heading into next year.

Scientists are saying we are moving into uncharted territory: three La Niña winters in a row, where Pacific Ocean water temperatures at the equator or cooler than normal. In the past, that's meant a lot of snow and cooler temperatures for the Northwest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Experts warn that drought will impact Northwest this summer

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

"That's no gauternetee that we are going to have wetter than normal conditions across the Pacific Northwest, no guarantee that its going to be cooler than normal conditions; it's significant in terms [that] it just doesn't happen that much," said Lindquist.

The National Weather Service would only go as far as saying the La Niña conditions will extend into December, with no predictions for later into the new year.