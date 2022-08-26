Washington to follow California in phasing out gas vehicles

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his state will follow California and prohibit the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

The specific regulations for Washington state are yet to be created and the public will have the chance to weigh in, The Seattle Times reported.

"This is a critical milestone in our climate fight. Washington set in law a goal for all new car sales to be zero emissions by 2030 and we’re ready to adopt California’s regs by end of this year," Inslee said Wednesday on Twitter.

Transportation-related emissions account for more than 40% of greenhouse gas emissions in Washington.

California’s policy passed Wednesday requires 100% of new sales of passenger cars, trucks and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. It doesn’t ban the use of gas-powered cars or the sale of used cars.

In 2020, Washington lawmakers passed a law directing the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards as they’re rolled out.