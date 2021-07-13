Washington state to pick $1M vaccine lottery winner Tuesday

The final drawing for Shot of a Lifetime, Washington state’s vaccine lottery, will take place Tuesday. The prize on the line: a $1 million jackpot.

The winner will be contacted Wednesday and will have 72 hours to respond. Otherwise, the prize will be forfeited to an alternate winner.

The previous four drawings, held throughout June, were for cash prizes of $250,000. Winners included a Yakima resident, a Spokane nursing student and a Walla Walla food-service worker.

Previous prizes also included Guaranteed Education Tuition credits for vaccinated residents ages 12 to 17, airline tickets, sports tickets, video-game consoles and other prizes.

Gov. Jay Inslee has claimed the lottery increased vaccinations.

The governor tweeted last week that vaccination rates across all ages were up 24% thanks to the lottery. The number comes from the state Department of Health.

The state Department of Health also said 69.6% of Washington residents 16 and older have had at least one shot of a vaccine as of Friday, July 9.

The state formally reopened at the end of June, rolling back most indoor capacity limits and social-distancing guidelines. Unvaccinated people are still required to wear masks in indoor and in some outdoor settings. Masks are still required for everyone — regardless of vaccination status — on public transit and in schools, health-care facilities, long-term-care facilities and child-care centers.

