Washington state to end mask mandate March 21 for most places including schools, Inslee announces

Beginning March 21, masks will no longer be required in most places in Washington state including restaurants, bars, schools, childcare facilities, gyms, houses of worship and grocery stores, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.

Masks will still be required in health care settings such as hospitals, outpatient and dental offices, long-term care settings and correctional facilities.

Inslee also said starting March 1, vaccine verification for large events will no longer be required.

Where you will and wlll not need masks starting March 21, 2022.

The announcement comes as Washington's outdoor mask mandate is set to expire on Feb. 18. Non-emergency surgeries can also resume on that date.

Businesses and local governments can still choose to implement vaccination or face mask requirements for workers or customers, and school districts can still choose to have students and teachers wear masks.

What's not yet known is which counties or school districts may decide to continue on with local mask mandates.

Federal law still requires face masks in certain settings such as public transportation and school buses.

Washington state's indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, has been in effect since August 2021. The outdoor mask mandate for large events with more than 500 people was added in September.

Masks in schools

The state said during the week of March 7, the Washington State Department of Health will issue updated guidance for K-12 schools that will go into effect March 21.

Schools will still be required to report COVID-19 cases and outbreaks, and cooperate with public health authorities in responding to these consistent with procedures for other communicable diseases, the governor's office said.

In recent days, Eastern Washington school districts have also voiced their opposition to mask mandates, with districts in Kettle Falls and Richland voting to end those rules.

On Wednesday, 49 superintendents signed a letter to Gov. Inslee, Superintendent Chris Reykdal and Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah petitioning for an end to masks in the classroom, as well as making contact tracing the responsibility of the Department of Health.

Superintendent Reykdal joined Inslee at the news conference to discuss next steps for mask requirements in schools.

Vaccine verification policy ending in King County

Just a day earlier, King County announced that it will end the county's vaccine verification policy to enter restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms on March 1.

Executive Dow Constantine said that new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are decreasing.

More than 87% of King County residents ages 12 years and older are fully vaccinated, and vaccination and booster rates continue to increase.

"While King County is lifting this requirement, businesses and organizations may still choose to continue requiring vaccines to protect themselves, their employees, their customers," Constantine said. "We support them in that choice."

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

King County’s vaccine requirement has been in effect since October 2021. People 12 years old and up must show proof that they are fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of entry.

This applied to restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other entertainment venues. The mandate also applies to outdoor events with more than 500 people in attendance.



Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell also announced that they will begin, gradually, calling back to the office the thousands of county and city employees who have been working remotely for nearly two years. King County has an estimated 7,000 employees who have been working remotely, and Seattle has about 5,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: Nearly 50 Eastern WA superintendents call for end to mask mandate

READ MORE: Seattle, King County to end vaccine verification policy at restaurants, gyms, theaters March 1

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram