Washington state superintendent wants mask mandate lifted in schools

A day after Gov. Jay Inslee announced that Washington state will lift its outdoor mask mandate on Feb. 18, the state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction weighed in on when he’d like to see the mandate lifted in schools.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said he is recommending that the governor and the Washington State Department of Health change the mask guidance for schools.

"As part of the transition from pandemic to endemic, I believe it is safe and timely to eliminate the statewide masking requirement for students and allow for a decision by local health officials," he said.

FOX 13 Morning News talked to Reykdal Thursday about the mask mandate and he said he’d like to see it lifted in schools on March 1.

"I will say this. Right now, we have a mask requirement. Folks need to follow it because that’s where the health experts are," said Reykdal.

The timeline will depend on health officials say and he also thinks it could be later than March 1.

"Please everyone, respect that right now, cases aren’t where they’re comfortable although they’re coming down very rapidly," he said. "So wear your face coverings. Do it respectively."

Inslee said he is "on the same page" with the superintendent, but wants to see another week of data before choosing a date. He noted that removal of a statewide mandate will not prohibit local health departments from imposing their own masking mandates if they choose.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram