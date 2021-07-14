Washington state reaches goal of 70% vaccination rate

The Washington State Department of Health announced that the state has finally reached its 70% vaccination goal.

As of July 12, 70% of people 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Gov. Jay Inslee said he would fully reopen the economy on June 30 or if the state hit the 70% threshold first. At the June 30 reopening, the state was at an approximate 68% vaccinated.

"Although our state has reached this milestone, our work is not over. DOH will continue to focus on increasing immunization rates, especially among communities and groups that have lower vaccination rates," the DOH said in a press release.

Seattle became the first major city in the country to reach that 70% vaccination rate back on June 9.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram