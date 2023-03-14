Washington State Patrol warns of gold jewelry scam on highways

People have lost several thousands of dollars in a gold jewelry scam across Washington, and it all unfolded on highways traveled every day.

Washington State Patrol said the scam circulated for years across the nation. Investigators believe a group of men was recently behind the scam in King and Snohomish counties.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the jewelry is practically worthless, but like fool’s gold, it deceptively appears valuable. He said the fake jewelry is bait thieves use to hustle people out of their money, preying on people along highways and off-ramps statewide.

"Don’t stop for these individuals," said Johnson.

Washington State Patrol saw an increase in reports of the gold scam. Johnson said thieves park on highway shoulders or off ramps and step out into traffic flagging down drivers. Once someone pulls over, Johnson said the suspect runs their scheme.

"[They’re] well-dressed in a higher-end rental car saying they need money to get back home—one was to Miami, or wherever it is. And in exchange for the money to help them get home, they’ll have you hold onto this gold. And one individual said we’ll send you back twice as much as what you’re giving us," Johnson explained.

In some cases, the suspects eventually convinced the drivers to take them to a bank or ATM to withdraw cash. Johnson said people handed over several thousands of dollars, not realizing the transaction was actually a rip-off.

"In the past two weeks, [they got] one [person] for $10,000, one for $4,000 and one for $1,000," said Johnson.

In the past two weeks, Washington State Patrol said three people in King County reported the scam at the intersections of SR 520 & I-405, SR 18 & SR 516, and I-405 & I-5. Johnson said he believed there could be more victims out there who weren’t reporting the crime.

"Because they feel like, ‘I can’t believe I got taken like this,’" said Johnson.

He mentioned Washington State Patrol reviews luxury rental car records as part of the investigation, but need the public’s help in tracking down the crooks. Drivers who see the scam happening on the road are urged to call 911 with as many details as one can safely gather about the location, time of day, car and suspect description. Washington State Patrol has an online list of contact information for each District office.

"We don’t have to disclose names. We want to know if you have information, any identifying descriptions," said Johnson. "Even if you think it’s not something important, that little piece may be something that can help us tie other pieces together."