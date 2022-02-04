Washington State Patrol promotes a woman to assistant chief for first time in agency's history

For the first time in Washington State Patrol history, a woman is now the assistant chief. Shannon Bendiksen was promoted to the position in June 2021, and Chief John Batiste's hosted a promotional ceremony on Feb. 2.

"I’m very proud and very humbled. I’ve worked really hard through my entire life, I’m super competitive," said Bendiksen. "Every time I put in a new badge or new insignia, it’s a pretty powerful experience."

Bendiksen has been climbing the ranks in her 22 years with WSP. She said it is an honor to serve as the first female assistant chief in the agency’s 100-year history.

"I have mixed emotions on it. I feel like there’s a lot of pressure because I’m the one and only ever, so far. So, there’s a lot of eyes on me. But I’m also confident. The chief—he put me in positions over the course of five, six years because he has faith in me," said Bendiksen.

She said her previous roles as Captain of the Training Division and Motor Carrier Division was a high point in her career. These were positions not many women held at WSP. However, she said her competitive edge helped her break those barriers and step up as a leader.

"If you don’t see somebody in those positions that’s like you, it’s very difficult to envision yourself being in those positions," said Bendiksen.

Though representation is important to Bendiksen, she said diversity is underrepresented within the agency. WSP’s latest numbers show 86% of troopers are white, most of them men. Bendiksen said lack of diversity is happening within other state patrols in the U.S.

"Our situation is not unique. Everybody across the nation is struggling with: how do we get more women, people of color, more diversity into our organization? Because we’re so traditional and so cultural and it’s just really difficult to break through that," said Bendiksen.

As assistant chief, she will be head six divisions including human resources’ newly established Office of Equity. She said the office is aggressively ramping up recruiting efforts to engage women and people of color.

"When we’re looking to our future and the need to be more diverse as a law enforcement agency -- both in reflecting our community, but as well as being inclusive of all different types of people and personalities and perspectives -- we want people to join our agency that have that vision and can help us move in that direction," said Bendiksen.

While honoring the past of Washington State Patrol, the history maker is dedicating her work towards the agency’s inclusive future.

"As intimidated as I am, I’m just embracing it and I’m just going to do the best job that I can. And if it inspires somebody then that makes it all the better," said Bendiksen.

The assistant chief was a teacher after playing college basketball on a full ride scholarship. She transitioned to law enforcement after an invite to participate in a ride-along with Olympia Police Department. She then followed the footsteps of her uncle who was a sergeant at WSP. Bendiksen is a wife and mother of three and her husband also works for state patrol.

