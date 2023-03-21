Washington State Patrol looking for missing man with dementia

article

Washington State Patrol is looking for a man with dementia who was reported missing by his family on March 14.

65-year-old Sombo So was last seen just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, driving west on SR 530 out of Arlington. Arlington police pulled him over before they knew he was missing. He followed the officer for about six minutes after the traffic stop and then was last seen by officers turning left onto SR 530.

So's daughter says he has dementia and has no reason to be in Arlington because he lives in Federal Way. Arlington is about 70 miles from Federal Way.

Before the Arlington stop, he was last seen by his family around 7 p.m. in Seattle near 4th Avenue and Battery Street to pick up his wife. She took his phone inside to charge and when she came back out, he was gone.

His debit card was used at a gas station in Monroe that night between 10 and 11 p.m. before he was seen in Arlington. It has not been used since then.

Monroe is about 34 miles south of Arlington.

So was last seen in his gold 2001 Toyota Sienna with WA License BSS8008.

He is 5'8" and weighs around 195 pounds. He has gray/black hair and brown eyes. He has been previously found in Beacon Hill, where he and his wife used to live.

Call 911 if you see him.