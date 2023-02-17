WSP enforcing 24-hour emphasis patrols on state routes to reduce highway fatalities

Traffic fatalities nationwide declined last year for the first time since the pandemic, but in Washington, a new record was for road deaths.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), more than 700 lives were lost on roadways in 2022, which is the most the state has seen since 1990.

On Friday, local police and Washington State Patrol were out conducting emphasis patrols to reverse that trend.

I-5 and I-90 were at the top of the list for the most fatalities last year. Highway 101 was the third deadliest highway, with 13 deaths in 2022.

Nearly half of those deaths were DUIs, according to WSP.

"We had 23% with speed related and also 23% were not wearing their seatbelt," said Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax. "Most of the crashes that we’re getting, involve drivers that are under the influence."

WSP says the purpose of their emphasis patrols from the Hood Canal Bridge to the Tacoma Narrows Bridge is to lower deadly crashes and serious injury crashes.

Even with highways dotted with roadside memorials, Weatherwax said drivers aren’t getting the message.

"Today alone, we already arrested a driver that was under the influence of cannabis, so you know, had we not been out there doing this, we might have not stopped him and he could potentially hurt someone," Weatherwax said.

Emphasis patrols run through Saturday morning. Weatherwax says Washington State Patrol is looking at ways to expand special enforcement days statewide.