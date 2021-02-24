Washington State Patrol employee arrested in child rape sting

A Washington State Patrol employee was arrested Tuesday morning in a sting targeting internet crimes against children.

According to Seattle Police, 27-year-old Trevor Smith went to a hotel room expecting to find two children. An SPD SWAT team was waiting inside.

Smith was booked into the King County Jail or investigation of rape of a child. His first court appearance is Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities have not said what position he holds at Washington State Patrol, but a WSP database shows Smith is a commercial vehicle enforcement officer.

Police have not released any additional information about his arrest.

RELATED: Four Seattle-area men charged with trying to sexually assault children in online sting

Advertisement

"As parents and Washingtonians ourselves, we are shocked and deeply disappointed by these serious and significant allegations," WSP said in a prepared statement. "Working for WSP in any capacity is an honor and privilege and we are held by the public, our industry, and ourselves to the highest standards of behavior and trust. Any act that would fall beneath those standards and compromise our commitment to keeping all members of the public safe and respected is a serious betrayal of that trust."

Smith was "immediately removed from his duties," and the agency will not be involved in SPD's criminal investigation.

He is, however, being investigated for WSP policy violations.

Washington State Patrol declined to comment further.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram