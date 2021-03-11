Washington state parks to start reopening later this month

Washington state parks said Thursday that many group camps, day-use rental shelters, interpretive centers and historic facilities will start opening later this month.

With the state moving toward further reopening under Gov. Jay Inslee’s coronavirus recovery plans, nearly 55 group camps in 52 state parks will open March 22, The Seattle Times reported. These normally open in March.

The remaining group camps will open when they normally open for the season. Additionally, 88 day-use shelters in 57 state parks will reopen March 22, or at the regular time they open for the season.

Occupancy at group camps and day-use shelters will be limited to a total of 15 people from two different households.

These Washington state parks’ interpretive centers and historic facilities will reopen March 19. Those are: Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park Interpretive Center, Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center (Cape Disappointment State Park) and Olmstead Place Historical State Park historic buildings.

Interpretive centers will be open at 25% capacity. Hours of operation will vary, and some will be open by appointment or reservation only.

Advertisement

Other interpretive centers and historic facilities will reopen next month or later.

People can check individual park web pages for more information, or contact the reservation system at 888-CAMPOUT (888-226-7688), or washington.goingtocamp.com.