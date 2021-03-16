Washington state gearing up for asian giant hornet season

Round two in the fight against the asian giant hornet is just around the corner and Washington state is expected to announce its plan to track, trap and eradicate the invasive species on Wednesday.



The WSDA will work with British Columbia and US Federal agencies to set out bottle traps for 22 consecutive weeks, from July to November. Trapping methods will be slightly different from last year.



"We're still planning to use orange juice with the rice wine. We're also going to be experimenting with grape juice and calpis, it's a type of soft drink that they drink in Asia. It's kind of sweet and not carbonated but they use it over in Asia and they've had success," said Whatcom County beekeeper Ted McFall.



McFall knows firsthand the vicious nature of the asian giant hornet after his colony of 60,000 honeybees were slaughtered.



"It's terrible to show up in your apiary and find all your bees have been beheaded. It's devastating and safe because there are no ways to protect your bees and the bees are totally helpless," said McFall.



Honeybees are essential to our food supply and McFall says if we don't eradicate the asian giant hornet, we could see higher food prices. McFall is urging the community to join the fight.



"Right now, since it's isolated here in Washington state, we still have a chance in stopping this thing," said McFall.

Residents in Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, Island, Jefferson, and Clallam counties are encouraged to participate in trapping the asian giant hornet.



To learn more or report a sighting: https://agr.wa.gov/departments/insects-pests-and-weeds/insects/hornets

