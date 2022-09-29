Washington State Ferries will be free for those 18 and under starting Oct. 1
WASHINGTON - For Washington State Ferry riders 18 years and under, fares will be free starting Oct. 1.
The move comes following the passage of the Move Ahead Washington legislation, a nearly $17 billion transportation package signed into law this year.
The free fare for those 18 and under applies to those walking onto a ferry and youth passengers for those driving onto the ferry. It does not apply to teen drivers— drivers under the age of 19 will still have to pay the adult vehicle and driver fare.
Due to the change, youth tickets are no longer available at self-serve kiosks and online.
You can still get a youth ticket at the terminal ticket booths.
Find more info on ferry fares here.
The Move Ahead Washington legislation also put the following changes into effect starting Oct. 1:
- Increase fee for enhanced ID: On Oct. 1, enhanced state IDs will cost $3 more per-year than they do now-- so a six-year license/ID will cost $18 more, and an eight-year license will cost $24 more. The fee increase also applies to renewals.
- Driver abstract fee: A driver abstract is a summary of a person’s driving record. It is often used by employers or prospective employers, data brokers, volunteer organizations, insurance carriers, alcohol and drug assessment or treatment agencies, or other entities. The cost will increase from $13 to $15 on Oct. 1, 2022, and then to $17 on July 1, 2029.
- Driver license photo and update-only fee: This covers a replacement license or ID card to correct or update information, such as obtaining a new photo or updating an address. The cost will increase from $10 to $20 starting Oct. 1, 2022.