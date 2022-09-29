Washington State Ferries will be free for those 18 and under starting Oct. 1

For Washington State Ferry riders 18 years and under, fares will be free starting Oct. 1.

The move comes following the passage of the Move Ahead Washington legislation, a nearly $17 billion transportation package signed into law this year.

The free fare for those 18 and under applies to those walking onto a ferry and youth passengers for those driving onto the ferry. It does not apply to teen drivers— drivers under the age of 19 will still have to pay the adult vehicle and driver fare.

Due to the change, youth tickets are no longer available at self-serve kiosks and online.

You can still get a youth ticket at the terminal ticket booths.

Find more info on ferry fares here.

