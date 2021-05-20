Washington State Ferries offering vaccines to passengers on Seattle-Bremerton ferry
SEATTLE - Peninsula Community Health Services will be offering COVID-19 vaccines on board the Seattle-Bremerton ferries for a few days next week and the following week.
Passengers can get the vaccine on sailings departing from mid-morning until late-afternoon from May 25-May 27 and June 1-June 3.
