Washington State Fairgrounds offers fair food to-go for three weekends in July

The Washington State Fairgrounds is being transformed into a huge food-to-go venue.

Starting Friday and for the next three weekends, you'll be able to get some of your fair food favorites -- without waiting until September and without leaving your vehicle.

The offerings include Earthquakes Biggest Burgers, roasted corn, Fisher scones, Brank's barbecue, Krusty Pups, elephant ears, funnel cakes and much more.

Fair organizers say they're excited to do something a little different, as the pandemic has really forced organizations to get creative.

The to-go fair food will be served Friday - Sunday for the first three weekends in July. Here's the schedule:

Fridays: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The Washington State Fair is still a go as of this week, despite the cancellation of most other summer events in Washington and across the country. According to the fair's website, it'll take place Sept. 4-27. Safety measures and other details about the fair will be released at a later date.