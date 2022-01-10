Washington State Fair testing site closed Monday due to overwhelming demand

article

Pierce County is closing its mass COVID-19 testing site at the Washington State Fair until Tuesday, saying they are at capacity.

Puyallup Police announced the closure Monday, citing overwhelming demand.

That same demand caused the county to close a similar testing site in Lakewood; officials said there were too many people and not enough space, causing massive traffic backups stretching several blocks.

The State Fair testing site will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m. People looking to get tested are asked to register online before arriving.

You can find more testing sites around the county on the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department website.

