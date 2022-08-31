Washington State Fair: Labor Day Weekend events, new exhibits, full concert lineup

article

The Washington State Fair starts Friday with new entertainment, activities and animal exhibits for the whole family.

The gates officially open at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and the fun continues through Sunday, Sept. 25. Labor Day Weekend, however, will offer deals to properly kick off the celebration in Puyallup. Below is a list of Labor Day Weekend deals and events, entirely new exhibits, and a full concert lineup.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND

BECU Free Kids Labor Day Weekend:

All kids under 18 years of age will receive free admission to the Washington State Fair (Sept. 2-5).

Kids 5 and under receive free admission every single day (Sept. 2-25).

Featured Entertainment:

Roberto the Magnificent: Comedy juggling at the Coca-Cola Stage (Sept. 2-5, 21-25).

Allez-OOPS!: A married duo brings back vaudeville, circus-like acts at the Fountain Plaza Stage (Sept. 2-5).

Harmonious Funk: One of the Northwest's best premiere show bands, featuring greatest hits from the past to present (Sept. 2-5).

Extreme Dogs: World champion trainers and high-flying dogs perform near Planting Patch (Sept. 2-5).

Fireworks: Shows begin at around 10:00 p.m. every Friday during The Fair.

The Biggest Little Livestock Show: The Biggest Little Livestock show features some of the cutest miniature farm animals (Sept. 2-5).

For a complete list of featured Labor Day Weekend entertainment, you can visit the Washington State Fair's website here.

NEW THIS YEAR

Expedition: Dinosaur:

2022’s Washington State Fair is going back in time, showing spectators what our world looked like 75 million years ago. This new exhibit is fun for the whole family, showcasing animatronic dinosaurs, a futuristic dinosaur research laboratory and dinosaur fossil sand excavation digs. Organizers say Thomas Williamson, a renowned paleontologist, helped consult and inform the exhibit.

Tickets for this exhibit are $9 for anyone ages three and up. Kids that are two years old or younger are free.

To purchase tickets online and view the exhibit’s schedule, click here.

Fair History Experience:

Organizers say The Fair museum has been re-imagined to become a more interactive experience, highlighting 120 years of the fairs past. Guests will be able to locate and select content on new large dimensional displays, technology and other sculptural elements.

COLUMBIA BANK CONCERT SERIES

Ann Wilson of Heart with special guest Night Ranger (Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.)

Blake Shelton with special guest Wade Hayes (Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.)

Nelly with special guest Breland (Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.)

The Beach Boys (Sept. 5 at 6:00 p.m.)

Josh Turner (Sept. 8 at 9:15 p.m.)

Matt Stell (Sept. 9 at 9:15 p.m.)

The Cadillac Three (Sept. 10 at 9:15 p.m.)

Russell Dickerson with special guest Niko Moon (Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.)

Kidz Bop Live (Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m.)

Dierks Bentley (Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.)

Sam Hunt with special guest Travis Denning (Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.)

Lindsey Sterling (Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.)

Fiestas Patrias (Sept. 18 at 1:00 p.m.)

Lecrae with special guest Tauren Wells (Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.)

Maxwell with special guest Joe (Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m.)

Shaggy and TLC (Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.)

The Doobie Brothers - 50th Anniversary Tour with Michael McDonald (Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.)

Whose Live Anyway with Drew Carey (Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.)

Lynyrd Skynyrd with special guest Aaron Crawford (Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.)

RELATED: Catch these outdoor concerts in Washington state this summer

To purchase general admission and concert tickets, visit the Washington State Fair's website here.