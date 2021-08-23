Washington Rep. McMorris Rodgers on vaccine: 'It's how we beat this pandemic'

article

Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers issued a statement in support of the COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23 following the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Pfizer vaccine approval.

As one of the highest-ranking Republicans in congress, McMorris-Rodgers encouraged her constituents to get vaccinated.

"For anyone in Eastern Washington who hasn’t yet been vaccinated, I encourage you to talk to your doctor. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your family. It's how we beat this pandemic and restore our way of life," said McMorris Rodgers.

McMorris Rodgers represents the 5th District in eastern Washington that has some of the lowest vaccinated counties in the state.

