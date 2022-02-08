Washington reopens website for ordering rapid COVID-19 tests for a third time

article

Washington has reopened its COVID-19 test portal for a third time, allowing people to order rapid antigen tests for free, and get them delivered to their doorstep.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) first opened the online portal on Jan. 21, 2022 with 1.4 million rapid tests available for delivery. Within eight hours, all of those tests were claimed, serving an estimated 340,000 households across the state.

DOH reopened the portal a second time on Jan. 31, and served around 130,000 households.

The online portal reopened Tuesday, with 1.45 million rapid antigen tests up for grabs. Officials expect to serve 290,000 homes this time around.

To get started, visit the Say Yes! COVID Test website, where you can order up to five at-home tests at no cost. Tests will be delivered within a few days of order, and when the state runs out of tests, the portal will be temporarily closed while they restock.

In the meantime, you can order a free testing kit from the federal government at COVIDtests.gov, purchase at-home test kits at local retailers and pharmacies, or find a testing location near you.

