Washington ranks 7th best state for women, study finds

Washington ranks as the seventh-best state for women to live in, according to a study by WalletHub.

The report ranks all 50 states plus the District of Columbia based on several factors, from women’s median earnings to preventative health care to homicide rate.

It found that Washington ranks near the top at a humble seventh place, earning top marks for women’s economic and social wellbeing, and healthcare and safety.

The top 10 states for women are as follows:

Vermont New York Massachusetts Minnesota Connecticut District of Columbia Washington Rhode Island Hawaii New Jersey

On the other end of the list, Oklahoma ranked 51st.

WalletHub’s methodology measures several factors state-by-state, breaking them down into two categories. "Economic and social wellbeing" consists of median earnings, unemployment rate, job security, share of women living in poverty, unaffordability of doctor’s visits, friendliness toward women’s equality and other factors. "Healthcare and safety" consists of abortion policies and access, quality of women’s hospitals, rate of uninsured women, healthcare costs, share of physically active women and more.

According to the finance website, blue states are on average more women-friendly than red states—blue states hold an average rank of 15.54, while red states hold an average rank of 36.88.

WalletHub found that Washington, especially, has among the highest life expectancy at birth for women, ranking fifth in the U.S.

Our neighbors to the south, Oregon, rank 17th for women. The state ranks 21st for economic and social wellbeing, and 15th for healthcare and safety.

To see the full report and their methodology, visit the WalletHub website.