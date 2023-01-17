Washington ranks 2nd-worst state in U.S. to drive in, study finds

article

Traffic congestion, potholes, steep gas prices, left-hand exit ramps on freeways, and long red lights—there’s so much to love about driving in Washington. According to a study by WalletHub, all those headaches make it the second-worst state in the U.S. to drive in.

The study found Washington ranks 49th in the country for driving, earning decent marks for access to vehicles and maintenance, and not much else.

According to the personal finance site, they measured commuting conditions by the following factors:

Cost of ownership and maintenance Average gas prices Average annual car insurance premium Maintenance costs Total extra vehicle operating costs per driver

Average gas prices

Average annual car insurance premium

Maintenance costs

Total extra vehicle operating costs per driver

Traffic and infrastructure Rush-hour traffic congestion Increase in vehicle travel on highways since 2000 Number of days with precipitation Number of icy days Number of strong wind, hail storm reports Average commute time by car Road quality Bridge quality Roadway miles per 1,000 people

Rush-hour traffic congestion

Increase in vehicle travel on highways since 2000

Number of days with precipitation

Number of icy days

Number of strong wind, hail storm reports

Average commute time by car

Road quality

Bridge quality

Roadway miles per 1,000 people

Safety Traffic indiscipline Share of adults who always/nearly always wear seatbelt Traffic fatality rate Change in traffic fatality rate from 2019–2020 Car theft rate Larceny rate Strictness of DUI punishment Strictness of high-risk driving Driving laws rating Share of uninsured drivers Likelihood of collision with animals Animal loss claims per total number of drivers

Traffic indiscipline

Share of adults who always/nearly always wear seatbelt

Traffic fatality rate

Change in traffic fatality rate from 2019–2020

Car theft rate

Larceny rate

Strictness of DUI punishment

Strictness of high-risk driving

Driving laws rating

Share of uninsured drivers

Likelihood of collision with animals

Animal loss claims per total number of drivers

Access to vehicles and maintenance Car dealerships per capita Auto repair shops per capita Car washes per capita Gas stations per capita Alternative fuel stations per capita Parking lots and garages per capita

Car dealerships per capita

Auto repair shops per capita

Car washes per capita

Gas stations per capita

Alternative fuel stations per capita

Parking lots and garages per capita

The study finds Washington ranks 47th for cost of ownership and maintenance, 39th in traffic and infrastructure, 20th in safety and 16th in access to vehicles and maintenance. Contributing to its poor score are average gas prices, where it ranks 47th, and average maintenance costs, also 47th.

However, Washington could be poised to bump up its score based on existing infrastructure and mandates—WalletHub’s transportation experts say electric vehicles could do a lot to cut maintenance and fuel costs.

RELATED: Study finds best and worst states to raise a family in 2023

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The state is already planning to require all light-duty vehicles sold to meet zero-emission standards by 2035, leaving few options except for electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell cars or plug-in hybrids.

To read the full study, visit the WalletHub website.