Washington National Guard members headed to assist with Hurricane Ian

Members of the Washington Air National Guard are heading to Florida to assist with the response to Hurricane Ian.

According to the Washington Military Department, a four-man team from the 242nd Combat Communications Squadron at Fairchild Air Force Base was deployed Thursday.

They will support coordination efforts at Camp Blanding.

Why Washington?—Officials say Starlink satellite technology used by emergency responders during the 2020 wildfire response bring communication back to devastated areas.

"We are happy to provide this critical capability to the first responders in Florida as they perform the important task of recovering after Hurricane Ian," said Major General Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general. "Washington State has successfully used this technology during wildfires and it will be extremely useful to the mission."

The Starlink network, developed by SpaceX, uses ground-based terminals to connect to satellites and establish internet connection.

According to the Governor’s Office, the request was made through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which Washington is a part of. It is a national interstate agreement that allows states to share resources, people and equipment with each other during emergencies.