Washington mother and her 7-year-old daughter reunited after two years of separation

An emotional reunion two years in the making for a Washington mother desperate to get her 7-year-old daughter back after the child recently fled Central America and was lost at the U.S. Southern border.

Q13 News was at Seatac airport Tuesday night to capture the moment Maria and her 7-year-old daughter hugged for the first time in a long time.

The mother - called Maria to protect her identity - came to the U.S. seeking asylum from gang violence she still fears today.

Her daughter was staying with her father and other family members while Maria worked to get her asylum case heard before a U.S. judge.

Maria told Q13 News that her daughter was no longer safe with her father so she left El Salvador with only the clothes on her back, hoping to reunite with her mother here in the U.S.

Maria’s attorney, Stefania Ramos helped spread the word to the community, that her daughter was coming to Washington state and needed some basics like clothes and shoes. The reaction from the community was incredible, bringing the family to tears.

"The reaction was very good because they gave me support. They donated clothes, shoes, toys, school supplies everything she might need to make her feel welcome," said Maria.

The donations keep pouring in for the mother and daughter who said they’re now stronger together and excited for their future as a family.

Wednesday was her daughter's first full day in America and celebrated by going out for ice cream, stopped at the park and met up with family.

