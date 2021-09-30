Washington minimum wage to increase to $14.49/hour in 2022

The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $14.49 per hour starting Jan. 1, 2022, the Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) announced.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics contributed the increase in the price index to a rise in housing, gas, household furnishings and food.

The state minimum wage applies to workers age 16 and older. Under state law, employers can pay 85% of the minimum wage to workers ages 14-15. For 2022, the wage for that younger group will be $12.32 per hour.

The current minimum wage in the state is $13.69/hour.

Seattle and SeaTac both have higher minimum wages than the state, currently at $16.69/hour and $16.57/hour, respectively.

