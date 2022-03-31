Washington man charged after feds seize 2 dozen guns, cache of fentanyl, heroin, meth, cocaine

A 43-year-old Renton man was charged Wednesday with federal drug and gun crimes stemming from an undercover operation in 2021.

According to the Department of Justice, Ddavid Chirstopher Pitts was arrested in December after a person working with law enforcement purchased fentanyl from Pitss at his Renton home.

The feds obtained a search warrant and, along with the Seattle Police Department, arrested Pitts and searched his home. Authorities said they found three handguns, one of them stolen, a case with methamphetamine, fentayl and Xanax bars, and a closet containing heroin cocaine, suboxone, etamine, fentanyl, and $55,000 cash.

In another room, authorities said they found fifteen handguns, four semiautomatic rifles, two bolt action rifles, and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Authorities said possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute carries a mandatory minimum 10 years in prison. Possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime is punishable by a consecutive 5-year prison term.

