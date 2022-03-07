Washington Lottery releases list of luckiest stores to buy winning lotto tickets

article

Are you feeling lucky? Washington's Lottery released a list of Puget Sound stores you are most likely to buy a winning lotto ticket at.

The luckiest store in Washington is the Rosario Market in Anacortes, which sold 17 tickets with prizes over $1,000 in 2021. The luckiest region in Washington is South Puget sound, which includes Seattle and cities south of it.

The Top 10 luckiest retailers in North Puget Sound include:

Rosario Market, 3101 Commercial Ave, Anacortes (17 wins) Safeway, 4128 Rucker Ave, Everett (13 wins) Safeway, 19651 SR 2, Monroe (13 wins) Safeway, 3532 172nd St NE, Arlington (10 wins) Safeway, 16304 Bothell Everett Hwy, Mill Creek (10 wins) Safeway, 7601 Evergreen Way Ste A, Everett (9 wins) Fred Meyer, 12906 Bothell Everett Hwy, Everett (9 wins) Fred Meyer, 1225 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham (9 wins) Fred Meyer, 18805 SR 2, Monroe (9 wins) Fred Meyer, 2902 164th St SW, Lynnwood (8 wins)

The Top 10 luckiest retailers in South Puget Sound include:

Fred Meyer, 20904 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake (14 wins) Fred Meyer, 14300 1st Ave S, Burien (13 wins) Fred Meyer, 801 Auburn Way N, Auburn (13 wins) Fred Meyer, 18325 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline (13 wins) Safeway, 9620 28th Ave SW, Seattle (13 wins) Hilltop Red Apple Market, 2701 Beacon Ave S, Seattle (13 wins) Safeway, 11501 Canyon Rd E, Puyallup (12 wins) Fred Meyer, 33702 21st Ave SW, Federal Way (11 wins) QFC, 4800 NE 4th St, Renton (11 wins) Safeway, 10105 224th St E, Graham (10 wins)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Check your ticket! WA Lottery says there are $2.5M worth of unclaimed winnings

READ MORE: Seattle store known to be lucky with lottery ticket winners

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: