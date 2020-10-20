Washington Lieutenant Governor Debate: Democrats Denny Heck and Marko Liias

Democratic contenders for Washington State Lieutenant Governor, State Sen. Marko Liias and U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, will take part in a live debate on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m.

The debate will be streamed live in the Q13 FOX app and on Q13FOX.com at 8:00 p.m., shortly after that evening’s Presidential debate.

The debate will be moderated by Michelle Esteban (KOMO), Jessica Janner Castro (KING), Scott A. Leadingham (NWPB), and Mike McClanahan (TVW).

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Loren Culp met in their first and only debate on Oct. 7, disagreeing over the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the coronavirus, the candidates participated in the televised debate from separate rooms at the Olympia headquarters of TVW, the state’s government affairs channel.

The Washington State Debate Coalition, founded by Seattle CityClub in 2016, is a nonpartisan coalition of media outlets and educational and other institutions which sponsors debates for major statewide political races.

Ballots have already been sent out to the state’s more than 4.7 million voters, and elections officials are expecting record turnout.

