Washington justices unanimously uphold new tax on big banks

The Washington Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously upheld a new tax on big banks aimed at providing essential services and helping improve the state’s regressive tax system.

The 1.2% business and occupation surtax — a tax added on top of other taxes — was passed by the Legislature in 2019. It applies to banks that make more than $1 billion in annual profits, but it is assessed only on their economic activity in Washington.

The banking industry sued, saying the tax discriminated against banks engaged in interstate commerce, in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

The justices ruled that the tax does not discriminate against out-of-state banks because it applies equally to those based in Washington or elsewhere.

"It applies equally to all financial institutions meeting the $1 billion income threshold, irrespective of whether they are based inside or outside of Washington," Justice Barbara Madsen wrote.

The ruling overturned a decision last year by King County Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson.

