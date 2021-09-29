Washington hits 9 million COVID vaccine dose milestone

article

Washington has officially reached the milestone of 9 million COVID vaccinations.

The State Department of Health announced the good news Wednesday. According to DOH data, 76.4% of people age 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 69.7% of the state is fully vaccinated.

Health officials say we still have a long way to go to get through this pandemic.

Most notably, the clock is ticking for state employees to vaccinated ahead of the looming October 18 deadline.

