Washington hits 9 million COVID vaccine dose milestone
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington has officially reached the milestone of 9 million COVID vaccinations.
The State Department of Health announced the good news Wednesday. According to DOH data, 76.4% of people age 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 69.7% of the state is fully vaccinated.
Health officials say we still have a long way to go to get through this pandemic.
RELATED: Tacoma-Pierce County Health Dept. says 27% of new COVID cases are ages 20 and under
Most notably, the clock is ticking for state employees to vaccinated ahead of the looming October 18 deadline.
RELATED: State employee vaccination increases ahead of mandate deadline
KEEP READING: COVID hospital numbers looking better in Washington state
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Advertisement