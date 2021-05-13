Washington health officials investigating multi-county E. coli outbreak, could be linked to produce

The Washington State Department of Health is working with local health jurisdictions after reports of a multi-county E. coli outbreak.

Health officials say the cases are likely related and are likely linked to eating fresh produce.

The outbreak currently includes six confirmed cases across King, Snohomish, Benton and Walla Walla Counties.

Between the four counties, five cases were reported by the DOH. There are more cases linked to this outbreak, however, the DOH is only reporting confirmed cases infected with bacteria that have been genetically linked.

According to the DOH, there is one case in the outbreak between ages 0-9, two cases age 10-19, one case age 20-29, one age 30-39, and one case age 70-79.

Three people have been hospitalized and one person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). HUS is a serious complication of E. coli infection that can damage the kidneys and other organs.

The earliest case in the outbreak started having symptoms March 9, and the most recent case had symptoms starting April 21.

Learn more about food safety on the DOH website.

