Washington governor signs temporary $35 cap on 30-day insulin supply

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday signed a bill capping the cost of a 30-day supply of insulin to $35 for one year, starting next year.

The measure passed the House and Senate last month with bipartisan support.

The current out-of-pocket limit for a 30-day supply of insulin has been $100 since January 2021, under a law passed by the Washington Legislature in 2020. That law is set to expire on Jan. 1, 2023, which is when the new law takes effect.

The new limit would end on Jan. 1, 2024. The extension is meant to give more time for a work group created in 2020 to finish its work to come up with a long-term solution for insulin costs.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram