Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Loren Culp to debate live Wednesday

The Washington State Debate Coalition is hosting a debate with the 2020 candidates for governor, Democrat Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Loren Culp, on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The debate will be broadcast live in the Q13 FOX app and in the player above at 8:00 p.m. (Mobile app users: Click here to watch live), shortly after that evening’s Vice Presidential debate. The debate can also be seen in its entirety on Q13 FOX TV starting at 9:00 p.m.

Brandi Kruse, host of The Divide on Q13 FOX, has been selected as one of the moderators. She will join Chris Daniels (KING 5), Essex Porter (KIRO 7) and Melissa Santos (KCTS 9/Crosscut).

A debate between the candidates for Washington Lieutenant Governor – state Sen. Marko Liias and U.S. Rep. Denny Heck — both Democrats — will air from 8 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 22.