Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Jay Inslee
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "very mild symptoms including a mild cough."

Gov. Inslee's office issued a news release with the information Wednesday morning.

The governor and his doctor will decide if he should take Paxlovid antiviral treatments.

"Once again I am very appreciative to be vaccinated and boosted," Inslee said. "This is a scientific gift that has given us the capacity to prevent hospitalizations or worse. I encourage folks who haven’t received their booster to talk with their doctor and avail themselves of this protective, life-saving measure."

Inslee is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received booster shoes. He last tested positive for COVID in May 2022.

First Spouse Trudi Inslee has tested negative, according to the governor's office.