Washington family agency building burglarized twice in 3 days

article

Washington’s Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) was burglarized twice in just a three-day span.

Olympia Police and DCYF confirmed the burglaries occurred Feb. 7 and Feb. 10, and information technology equipment was stolen.

DCYF told FOX 13 News the stolen devices were mostly surplus, but included some brand-new items. Officials confirmed laptops and iPhones were stolen.

Officials stress that no personal information was compromised. None of the stolen devices had any data, and the surplus equipment did not have storage devices in them.

Olympia Police are currently investigating the burglaries.

Anyone with information on the burglaries or possible suspects is urged to call Olympia Police at (360) 753-8300.

RELATED: Stanwood youth pastor arrested for child rape, detectives suspect more victims

READ MORE: Man injured in North Seattle shooting

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: